Kamala Health Update Following Emergency Surgery

Former WWE Superstar Kamala (James Harris) had been on life support after undergoing emergency surgery this past weekend in Oxford, Mississippi. Kamala’s stepdaughter Juanita James noted that he was showing signs of improvement the morning after surgery. She then noted this afternoon that the WWE Legend is “doing much better” and “off the ventilator.” Kamala is still not talking but he’s alert, according to James.

WWE’s website covered Kamala’s condition with the following announcement:

WWE Legend Kamala undergoes emergency surgery

WWE.com has learned that WWE Legend Kamala (James Harris) is currently on life support after undergoing emergency surgery this past weekend.

His stepdaughter, Juanita James, provided his fans with an update on Facebook, saying:

“Please [pray] for my stepfather aka “Kamala” James Harris. [He] had emergency surgery this morning around 3 a.m. They didn’t think he would make it out of surgery, but God. He’s on life support. His buddy Koko B. Ware is here.”

WWE.com will continue to monitor this story and will provide more updates as they become available.

Below is the latest post from James: