Kane Planning To Run For Mayor Of Tennessee

As he has stated in numerous interviews over the past year, longtime WWE Superstar Kane (Glenn Jacobs) has had his eye on a potential political career after his lengthy pro wrestling career winds down.

“The Big Red Machine” officially filed paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission this week to appoint a political treasurer.

Jacobs told local Knoxville, Tennessee news outlet WBIR back in 2016 that he plans to run for Mayor of Tennessee.

“Knox County is a great place and we’re so happy and feel so blessed to live here,” said Jacobs. “I want to do my part going forward.”

If Kane indeed still plans to run for Mayor of Tennessee, he will need to file a nomination in the next Mayoral election, which is scheduled for May 1, 2018.

H/T: Connor Casey and ProWrestlingSheet.com