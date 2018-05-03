Kane Primary Win Now Official, Dolph Ziggler Stand-Up Comedy News, Fans On Seth Rollins

– “Kane” Glenn Jacobs has officially won the Republican Primary in the Knox County, Tennessee race for Mayor now that all provisional ballots have been counted, according to the local ABC affiliate. Kane won the primary by 17 votes on Tuesday night but the new count has him ahead by 23 votes. Kane will now face Democrat Linda Haney in the General Election later this year to determine the new Mayor.

“Really humbled that the folks of Knox County, the voters would put their trust in me to continue stewardship for our great county. I am very grateful for that,” said Jacobs.

Cathy Kelley looks at Kane’s campaign and reactions from WWE Superstars in this new WWE Now video:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who should challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins next. As of this writing, 19% voted for Braun Strowman while 18% voted for Bobby Lashley, 16% for Elias, 14% for Bobby Roode, 12% for Sami Zayn, 10% for Kevin Owens, 8% for Roman Reigns and 3% for Jinder Mahal.

– Dolph Ziggler had a big night at the Carlson Comedy Club in Rochester, New York on Wednesday night as his first time being the headliner. Ziggler, who first started doing stand-up comedy back in 2014, tweeted the following and teased more comedy shows to come in 2018: