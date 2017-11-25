Kane Talks About Jinder Mahal’s WWE Career, Braun Strowman’s Potential

WWE Superstar Kane recently spoke with The Times Of India to promote WWE’s upcoming return to India. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On Jinder Mahal’s WWE career: “His is a great story. He was in the WWE years ago, then left the company. And then really improved, both in his wrestling and his body, and came back to became a world champion. I think a guy like Jinder Mahal is really what every WWE superstar should strive to become.”

On Braun Strowman’s potential: “Braun Strowman is doing a great job and he is going to have great career in WWE. I think at the end of his career he will be known as one of the greatest big men ever.”

On his upcoming match against Braun Strowman when WWE returns to India soon: “The India tour is going to be a great event. All big superstars are going be there: Triple H, Jinder Mahal, The Shield, Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sheamus. The match with Strowman is going to be a big match; two big guys doing their best to prove who is the dominant big man in the WWE.”

