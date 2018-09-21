Kane Talks About Negotiating With Vince McMahon For His Upcoming WWE Return

As noted, WWE announced this week that they would be donating $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation in Knox County, Tennessee. The foundation benefits employees of the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and University of Tennessee’s Police Department. Kane, known locally as Mayor Glenn Jacobs, requested the donation in appreciation for returning to WWE TV this fall. As noted, Kane will be in The Undertaker’s corner for his match with Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H’s corner and the rumor is that this will lead to a big tag team match with the four veterans at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

Kane spoke with KnoxNews.com this week and commented on the conversation he had with Vince McMahon, indicating that the return plans were in place before he was elected in early August.

“Basically, WWE contacted me, and they wanted to do a really big show, or series of shows, that they wanted to do,” Kane said on Wednesday. “Of course, I was like, ‘Hey man, Vince (McMahon), I’m most likely going to be mayor,’ and (Australia) was the arrangement we came up to.”

For those who missed it earlier this week, Vince noted in the press release on the donation that WWE is happy to support Mayor Kane. “I appreciate his gesture to the heroes who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way and look forward to his continued progress in his mission,” said McMahon.

WWE is set to present a $100,000 check to the KPSF at the next WWE live event in Knoxville, tentatively scheduled for January 2019.