Kane vs. Brock Lesnar Announced For WWE Live Event

WWE has announced Kane vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the January 27th WWE live event in Baltimore, Maryland.

This match will take place the night before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which will feature Lesnar defending against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat.

Kane vs. Lesnar was added to help the local market as a replacement for The Shield in a six-man tag team match since Dean Ambrose is now out of action for up to 9 months. The original main event was The Shield vs. The Bar and Samoa Joe. Joe will now face WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns with the title on the line while new RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan will defend against The Bar that night.

WWE is billing this match as the first-ever meeting between the two and the title will be on the line. As noted, Lesnar will be back on RAW next week to address the Rumble Triple Threat.