Kane vs. John Cena Announced, Matt Hardy On The Ultimate Deletion, Cowboys At RAW

– Kane vs. John Cena is now official for next week’s WWE RAW in Cleveland after Kane returned to TV on this week’s show in Dallas and chokeslammed Cena. Cena had been ranting on The Undertaker not giving him an answer on his WrestleMania 34 challenge when Kane came to the ring and interrupted. Cena asked if Kane had been sent to give him an answer but Kane responded with a chokeskam. Below is video from that segment:

– WWE noted during RAW that players from the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys were in attendance but the only player to be shown with a graphic was offensive tackle La’el Collins and he was not named, as seen in the tweet below. OT Tyron Smith was also in attendance with Collins.

Members of the @dallascowboys are in the house tonight at Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/honrUrkqV2 — WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018

– As noted, Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt in The Ultimate Deletion, which closed this week’s RAW as the main event. Matt then declared that The Great War is over as the show went off the air. He tweeted the following after the win: