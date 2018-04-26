Kane’s Birthday, Kurt Angle Meets Special Olympian, Mark Henry & Mojo Rawley

– Below is video of Mojo Rawley and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry cruising ATVs, riding camels and more in Saudi Arabia this week:

– Kane turns 51 years old today while former WCW star and MMA legend Tank Abbott turns 52, former TNA star The Amazing Red turns 35.

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted the following on meeting a Special Olympian in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this week:

– As noted, WWE began airing “coming soon” promos for SAnitY’s Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe on this week’s SmackDown. The theme is that they are coming to the blue brand to “purge” the roster. Wolfe and Dain tweeted the following: