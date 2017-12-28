Kane’s Wrestling-Inspired Campaign Shirts, The Fashion Files, Total Divas Preview

– Below is the latest episode of The Fashion Files with Tyler Breeze and Fandango, which was released online before Tuesday’s SmackDown episode hits the air. As noted, WWE is no longer airing the segment on SmackDown, only on the WWE website and YouTube. This episode also features The Ascension. We noted before that Tuesday’s SmackDown featured The Ascension saving Breezango from another squash at the hands of The Bludgeon Brothers. That led to The Ascension challenging Rowan & Harper on behalf of Breezango for a match on next Tuesday’s SmackDown.

– As noted, Total Divas will return to E! with a new episode on Wednesday, January 3rd as the seventh season continues. Below is the synopsis for that episode, which will kick off the second half of the season:

“Nia confronts Alexa on her sketchy wedding plans and ruins the fun; Lana’s physical affection for women pushes Rusev to his limit as a husband; Carmella confronts Lana for messing with her career.”

– Glenn “Kane” Jacobs has released a new t-shirt inspired by the old WWE RAW logo for his campaign to become Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in 2018. He tweeted the following link to where you can obtain the shirts for a $30 or $25 donation. There’s also a t-shirt that seems inspired by The Bullet Club’s logo, seen below. It’s also worth noting that Jacobs has a flame in his campaign logo, a nod to his WWE persona.