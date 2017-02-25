Karl Anderson Talks Differences Between Tough Schedules In WWE & NJPW

One-half of the reigning RAW World Tag-Team Champions Karl Anderson recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, The Club member spoke about the differences between the rough schedules in WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

“It’s a different kind of rough. Sometimes I’d be in Japan for six straight weeks, then I’d come home for nine days, then go back on the road for a month. It’d be cool to be home for nine days, but I’d be gone from the United States for a month and a half sometimes, almost two months. The WWE has been cool because I get to come home every single week. I’m home two or three days a week and I get to take my kids to the school bus and pick my kids up from school, and they get to see daddy weekly man. I get to be home a lot more. It’s a grind because you’re flying weekly and you’re on the road four days a week, but no matter what I get to be home every week and it’s – I’m used to the travel, it’s what I do. It is what it is and it’s okay.”

Additionally, Anderson spoke about the perception from some that WWE’s schedule would be rougher than NJPW’s.