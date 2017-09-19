Kassius Ohno Works ICW Title Match, Goldust – Bray Wyatt Exchange, The New Day – Max Holloway

– Below is new “UpUpDownDown” video of UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway playing UFC 2 with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at last Wednesday’s WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii:

– Goldust and Bray Wyatt had this Twitter exchange after their match on last night’s WWE RAW, which saw Wyatt win for the second week in a row. As noted, Goldust wrestled as a paint-less Dustin Rhodes last night as he wanted to face Wyatt man-to-man to prove he’s not just a pawn in Wyatt’s war with Finn Balor.

Looking forward to it……. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 19, 2017

– WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno worked Sunday’s Insane Championship Wrestling “The Infamous” event in Newcastle, England, losing to ICW World Heavyweight Champion Joe Coffey in the main event. The match was held under “Save Pro Wrestling” rules and saw Coffey win by pinfall.

Below is post-match video of Ohno commenting on the match and shaking hands with the champion. Ohno admits he was disappointed with the end result of his ICW debut but to step into the ICW ring representing NXT made him proud. Ohno says 2017 is an interesting year for pro wrestling and to be at the forefront of that, making changes in the business makes him proud. Ohno says he may or may not be back but he feels the ICW – NXT relationship will be strong. Coffey then interrupts and offers his hand. They shake to end the segment.