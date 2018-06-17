Keith Lee Arrives In WWE, Adam Cole Disses Pat McAfee (Video), NXT TV Matches Taped Before Takeover

– Below is video of WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole dissing former NFL player Pat McAfee on tonight’s “Takeover: Chicago II” pre-show. McAfee, who was returning to NXT TV as an analyst, did an angle with Cole at a NXT live event several months ago and the two have feuded on social media since then.

– Thee following matches were taped before tonight’s Takeover event and will air on Wednesday’s NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* The War Raiders vs. TM61

* Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

– Indie star Keith Lee made his first official appearance for WWE at Takeover tonight. Lee, who recently signed with the company and is reporting to the WWE Performance Center this month, was shown at ringside in the crowd before the NXT Title match, which saw Aleister Black retain over Lars Sullivan. You can see him in the tweet below: