Kelly Kelly Confirms She Will Be At WrestleMania & WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

During her recent appearance on the Conversation With Maria Menounos podcast, former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) confirmed that she will be in attendance at this year’s WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando, Florida.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna be wrestling, per se, but I will be at Mania,” said the former WWE Diva. “I will be at Mania, I will be at Hall of Fame and I’m gonna do some Axxess signings.”

Kelly is among a number of former female WWE performers that the promotion has contacted regarding an appearance of some kind at WrestleMania 33. Former WWE Diva Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) is another past star that has been contacted about appearing.

There is no word yet regarding what role the past Divas will have at WrestleMania, if any.