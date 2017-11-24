Ken Shamrock On Possible Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance, CM Punk/UFC

Former WWE Superstar and UFC Hall Of Famer Ken Shamrock recently appeared as a guest on Wrestledelphia Radio for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On CM Punk making the transition from WWE to UFC: “I thought [CM Punk] took more of a risk than myself, Brock [Lesnar], or anybody else. His background isn’t in wrestling, as far as amateur. His background isn’t in mixed martial arts. His background is just in pro wrestling. So for him to go from pro wrestling, which he was a superstar in, into the MMA world – where he didn’t have any kind of background with submissions or grappling – and going into [UFC], that was a big risk … I thought he did a great job and applaud him for what he did.”

On a potential surprise Royal Rumble entry and the possibility of a WWE return: “I doubt it. I’ve been saying this for years. I’m not understanding that with everybody that I’ve seen come back – Kurt Angle, The Rock – how isn’t Ken Shamrock there? If anybody makes sense in coming back and doing something with those guys coming back, there is no other better person than myself.”

