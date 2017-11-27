Ken Shamrock Reveals Ideas He Has For Specific Matches For Himself In WWE

Former WWE Superstar and UFC Hall Of Famer Ken Shamrock recently spoke with The Delz Show while at the WrestleCade events in North Carolina over the weekend. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On why he wants to return to WWE: “In the WWF, or the WWE as they call it now, the one thing that I was not able to capture was that Heavyweight belt. I’m telling you, I want a chance to be able to go after that belt but only if Brock Lesnar has it, or The Rock has it or Kurt Angle has it.”

On specific ideas he has for matches against some of WWE’s current Superstars: “I want the ankle match with Kurt Angle… or I want Brock to see who is the best from MMA and pro wrestling. Of course, it would be me. And The Rock, because he ran away from me after I grabbed the Intercontinental Championship from him [Shamrock won his only Intercontinental title in a tournament after the title was vacated]. Then he went up to get the [WWE Championship] belt and I was supposed to go after that, and he ran away!”

