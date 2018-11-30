Ken Shamrock Talks Nickname, Fighting In A Bathroom At Age 5, If He’s Retired

UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock recently spoke with FighterInterviews.com. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Receiving the nickname of “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” during an episode of The World’s Most Dangerous Things TV show:

“For me, it was an honor. If you give yourself a nickname like that it doesn’t mean anything, but if you get it on National TV, it’s pretty evident that it’s true. I mean, no one could deny that I in fact was the world’s most dangerous man at the time, because I beat everybody in Japan, and then being the champion in the Unites States. There were fighters from all over the world coming to fight me, like Brazil, England, Australia, you name it. The nickname suited me and just stuck with me since then!”

If he’s retired from MMA:

“No, I’m not retired. Because if the right fight came up I’d take it! I know how people always say ‘you’re going too long, you shouldn’t fight anymore, bla bla bla’, but I don’t understand that. Most people get to a certain point where they’re just not interested anymore. Me, my heart and my soul will always be a fighter. I’m not comfortable with saying I’m done, I quit, I give up. That’s the way I am and that’s the way I always will be. From the day I was born to the day I die, I am a fighter!”

His first real fight at age 5:

“I was in a bathroom and a couple of older kids, three or four of them, came in. They jumped me, gave me a beating, kicked me in the head. It was a racial thing, me growing up in an all African-American neighborhood. There were 8-9-years-olds living in the streets. Kids at the age of 10-12 were dealing drugs. There was no one to protect you, so if you got beaten you had to move on and figure out a way to protect yourself next time.”