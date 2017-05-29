Ken Shamrock Wants To Know Why WWE Won’t Bring Him Back, Talks Lesnar & The Rock

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock recently did an interview with Hannibal TV on YouTube where he discussed his pro wrestling career. He talked about his on-air rival Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, saying it was obvious Johnson was talented but that it didn’t come easy to him at first.

“That dude was loaded with talent, he was a star,” the UFC Hall of Famer recalled. “Just being in the ring with him and being able to do those matches, and learning from him. Learning how he was able to take that charisma and just blow it out there. Especially watching him struggle, cause I was with him when he was struggling – changed his name to The Rock, all of a sudden he has the attitude a little bit, he started getting the mic, started cutting promos. His character just developed.”

Shamrock says the Attitude Era was an awesome time and some of his fondest memories are with The Rock.

“I would have to say probably some of my favorite highlights in the ring would have to be with The Rock. Because at that time me and him were number one guys, both of us on the rise, and just the matches we had were good times.”

When asked a hypothetical question about if Shamrock in his prime faced Brock Lesnar in his prime, Shamrock says there’s no way Lesnar could have beaten him.

“It’s not about being better than somebody, but it’s about skillsets,” Shamrock said. “There’s no question in my mind, when I was in my prime I was the most well-rounded fighter out there.”

Shamrock noted that he’s won Championships in MMA, but never won the WWE Heavyweight Title and wants a chance at it. “Everyone else has come back [to WWE],” he noted. “I would really want to know the truth – what was it I did that was so bad that kept me out? Because obviously I have the talent, I brought in all those new moves that everybody is using now.”

