Kenny Omega Reveals AEW Contract Details & More On His Future

Kenny Omega revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio with Dave Meltzer that he has signed a 4 year deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Omega, who is a full-time AEW talent as well as an Executive Producer with Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, also revealed that this is the largest contract he’s ever signed. Omega also has freedom to work on non-AEW projects.

“I remember signing my first contract with New Japan and I was nervous, because it was like wow, a 2 year contract, that’s a lot of time, a lot can change” Omega said. “And now with AEW, I’m signing for 4 years. And I never… it just felt natural. I didn’t feel nervous. It’s a large contract for me, largest one that I’ve signed. But I didn’t feel like I was making the wrong choice and it was cool to feel that way. And the cool part, too, is like, with the contract, it leaves me very open for a ton of crossover potential, which is always the most important thing for me because I don’t necessarily want to be remembered for what I do in the ring. I want to be able to crossover into all different kinds of media. So, I’m going to be able to do my stuff with eSports, I’m going to be able to do all types of stuff with ESPN and all that, some acting stuff. These opportunities now… there’s no red tape. It’s in my contract where I can freely do those and pursue them, which is great.”

As noted, Omega was confronted by Chris Jericho at last night’s Double Or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party in Las Vegas, and the two tangles. Their Wrestle Kingdom 12 rematch is expected for AEW’s Double Or Nothing event on Saturday, May 25 in Vegas.