Kenny Omega Talks About Current Status Of His Injury

Kenny Omega recently spoke with New Japan Pro Wrestling for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his shoulder injury and working the New Japan Cup while hurt:

“You know, I really wanted to keep that injury secret. I didn’t want to tell anyone about it before the [New Japan Cup] match… I didn’t even want to tell anyone after the match either! Because if I said anything after the match, they’d say I was making excuses. ‘You’re a sore loser,’ they’d say! But I’m not making excuses and I’m not a sore loser. I should be able to beat Ishii no matter what! Do you think Ishii is 100%? No! He’s falling apart day by day, he’s in horrible condition. Look at him! He’s short, fat, out of shape… he’s f—— bald, he gets no action, if you know what I mean (laughs). I could go on. He’s got more problems than I do! So I don’t want to use this shoulder as an excuse.”

On not being at 100% yet:

“No not yet. But I’m using these New Japan Cup tag matches to heal as much as I can. So when the next singles challenge comes, I’ll be 100%. Or at least whatever percent I need to be so I’m better than the other guy!”

Check out the complete Kenny Omega interview at NJPW1972.com.