Kevin Nash On The JBL Controversy, WWE PC Combine Competition Heats Up, WWE – Mattel

– Below is new video from the WWE Performance Center as the “Mr. Combine” competition between Montez Ford and Riddick Moss heats up. Moss was declared top talent at the WWE Performance Center Combine last year.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which high-end WWE collector role-play accessory would you like see Mattel produce – Finn Balor’s Demon King headdress, Steve Austin’s entrance vest, Triple H’s Skull King mask, Shawn Michaels’ entrance vest, Enzo Amore & Big Cass’ “Certified G” microphone, Bray Wyatt’s lantern, Razor Ramon’s vest and chains, Jerry “The King” Lawler’s crown, Mankind’s mask and claw glove or Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Championship. The results of the poll are not being made public but WWE noted, “The Superstar accessories with the most votes will be created by Mattel for WWE collectors to sport anywhere, from their shelves to WWE Live Events.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter and defended JBL as the heat continues for the SmackDown announcer over his issues with Mauro Ranallo. Nash wrote:

JBL broke in in an era of 300 pound bad ass men. So his psychological thoughts are very real. Everyone could go. He's shifted to our new era — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 13, 2017