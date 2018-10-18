Kevin Owens Out Of Action Until 2019, Tegan Nox Reveals Injuries From WWE MYC

– As noted, Kevin Owens underwent surgery on both knees earlier this week. Owens is set to be out of action for at least 4 months, putting him back in the ring in late February or early March 2019, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was originally believed that Owens would be out for 4-8 months, depending on the nature of the surgery. Doctors found that the damage in Owens’ left knee was actually worse than expected. Owens had somewhat of a minor operation on each knee, not reconstructive surgery.

– Tegan Nox took to Twitter and tweeted about the knee injury she suffered during the Mae Young Classic tapings back in August, which aired on last night’s episode. Nox said her knee “exploded” and revealed that she suffered a dislocated knee cap (which reset itself instantly), a tear of the MCL & LCL, a full ACL tear and both meniscus, bone contusions and a second fracture of her left tibia.

