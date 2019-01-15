Kevin Owens Drops Weight (PHOTO), Nikki Cross Backstage Video, WWE Main Event Tag Team Matches

– As noted, former WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross made her RAW debut on tonight’s show from Memphis, teaming with Bayley and Natalya to defeat The Riott Squad. Above is post-show video of Dasha Fuentes trying to get a word with Cross but she celebrates the win like only she can. There’s no word yet on what brand Cross will settle on but she, EC3, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery will be appearing on both RAW and SmackDown until they sign for a permanent roster spot.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Memphis for this week’s Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose and Zack Ryder vs. Tyler Breeze and Curt Hawkins

* Alicia Fox and Mickie James vs. Ember Moon and Dana Brooke

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

– Kevin Owens has dropped a significant amount of weight as he prepares to return to the ring from double knee surgery. As seen below, Owens appeared at the Cavalcade of Customs event in Cincinnati this past Friday and signed autographs for fans.

WWE recently aired a “coming soon” promo for Owens’ ring return but there’s no word yet on when he will be back. There’s speculation on Owens returning in the 30-man Royal Rumble match later this month.

For those who missed it, we got the first glimpse of Owens’ new look back in late December when he revealed new tattoo work: