Kevin Owens Reveals DVD Cover, Paul Heyman Praises ICW Promoter, Triple H Training Clip

– Paul Heyman’s “Heyman Hustle” YouTube channel just posted this video of Heyman praising Insane Championship Wrestling promoter Mark Dallas during Heyman’s “Inside The Ropes” show in Glasgow last year:

– Triple H continues to train for Sunday’s Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. He posted the following video today and wrote, “Use every hour. Do. The. Work. Started final preparations for @WrestleMania… Tricep Death Shoulder Shockers @DeFrancosGym @StephMcMahon”

– As noted, WWE will be releasing “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” on DVD and Blu-ray this coming July. Owens revealed the cover art on Twitter today, as seen below: