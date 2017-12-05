Kevin Owens Rips Social Media Following Wife’s Instagram Getting Hacked

Kevin Owens took to Twitter tonight and lashed out at social media after his wife’s Instagram account was hacked over the weekend.

The hack included messages that said Owens had cheated on his wife multiple times but Owens’ wife Karina later cleared everything up and noted that Owens even deleted his Instagram because someone tried taking it over, presumably the same people that hacked her account.

Below are screenshots of messages from Owens’ wife and tonight’s comments from Owens:

Rumors where that Kevin Owens Cheated on his wife multiple times👀 but his wife got hacked and cleared up all the rumors pic.twitter.com/PBKKWv1A0w — 🤼 WWE News Account (@WWENews_Account) December 4, 2017

Owens wife has hacked guys. It's all good pic.twitter.com/fpRrJL8sIm — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) December 4, 2017