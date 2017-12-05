Kevin Owens Rips Social Media Following Wife’s Instagram Getting Hacked

By
Scott Lazara
-

Kevin Owens took to Twitter tonight and lashed out at social media after his wife’s Instagram account was hacked over the weekend.

The hack included messages that said Owens had cheated on his wife multiple times but Owens’ wife Karina later cleared everything up and noted that Owens even deleted his Instagram because someone tried taking it over, presumably the same people that hacked her account.

Below are screenshots of messages from Owens’ wife and tonight’s comments from Owens: