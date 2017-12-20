Kevin Owens – Sami Zayn Note, Alexa Bliss Talks Royal Rumble, WWE Stock

– Below is video of RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss discussing the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match to take place on January 28th at the Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia. The winner will go on to earn a women’s title shot at WrestleMania 34. Bliss says the match is amazing and shows what the women’s evolution is all about, and shows that the evolution is working as the fans made it happen but it is continuing. Bliss says WWE will make history once again at the Rumble. She says the past 2 years have been full of history making moments and this will be just another special thing that the women of WWE get to do. Bliss says this is the next step and they will just keep going with it.

– WWE stock was down 0.61% today, closing at $32.72 per share. Today’s high was $33.28 and the low was $32.64.

– It will be interesting to see what happens on tonight’s SmackDown as there’s been a lot of speculation on how WWE might move forward with a storyline for Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan after the WWE Clash of Champions finish on Sunday. The group received a Twitter endorsement from Finn Balor, as seen below with a tweet from Owens. The “Yep! Movement” merchandise released last week may be a sign that the storyline will continue for at least a few weeks.