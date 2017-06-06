Kevin Owens Suffers Minor Injury, The Miz Celebrates In Slow Motion, Paul Heyman

– Below is slow motion video from The Miz’s WWE Intercontinental Title Comeback Tour Kickoff celebration on last night’s RAW:

– Paul Heyman tweeted the following today on last night’s attack from Samoa Joe. As noted, Heyman is bringing WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to RAW next week to confront Joe. The two will then do battle at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

Soak in the moment, @SamoaJoe. It's your moment in the spotlight. You've wanted this notoriety. Now you have it! https://t.co/kOaykFEImM — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 6, 2017

– WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following today and noted that his thumb is broken but he will not miss ring time. He tweeted: