Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton To Continue?, Limited Edition Charlotte Plaques, AJ Styles

– Below is new video of WWE Champion AJ Styles celebrating with fans at Thursday’s WWE live event in Lima, Peru. Styles retained over Jinder Mahal in the main event. The video features Styles delivering a Styles Clash to a large cutout of Jinder’s face in the middle of the ring.

– It looks like Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens will continue for the next several weeks as the match is advertised for upcoming WWE live events going into the first of 2018. Owens defeated Orton in the main event of this week’s SmackDown episode. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn is also booked for several upcoming WWE live events.

– WWE has released limited edition plaques to commemorate Charlotte Flair’s recent SmackDown Women’s Title win over Natalya in her hometown of Charlotte, NC. Only 250 of the 15×17 $64.99 framed plaques with ring canvas were created but there are plenty of 10×13 $29.99 photo plaques. Flair tweeted the following on the items: