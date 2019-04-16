As noted, it looked like SAnitY was split up during last night’s WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW as leader Eric Young was sent to the RAW roster from SmackDown. There was no mention of Killian Dain or Alexander Wolfe.

Dain took to Twitter today and thanked everyone for supporting SAnitY. Dain added that he will miss Young and Wolfe.

Dain wrote, “Good luck @TheEricYoung Good luck @TheWWEWolfe I’ll miss you both terribly. Had the time of my life as part of Sanity!! You are phenomenal in the ring and outside of it. Thanks to everyone who supported us”

Wolfe re-tweeted the comments from Dain and also commented on the Shakeup.

Wolfe wrote, “#SuperstarShakeup very interesting… What do YOU want?”

Young has not publicly commented on the Shakeup or the status of SAnitY. The group came up to SmackDown from WWE NXT in June 2018 but they are rarely used, on TV or at live events. They lost to The Undisputed Era on the NXT vs. NXT Alumni Worlds Collide special on the WWE Network this past Sunday.

You can see their tweets below:

