What Kind Of New Contract Has WWE Offered Becky Lynch?

Becky Lynch was reportedly offered a new WWE contract earlier this month.

WWE’s new offer to “The Man” was a multi-year contract that includes a pay raise, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Lynch is expected to sign the new contract soon.

It’s no secret that WWE officials have been trying to re-sign talents to new contracts as of late, ahead of their current contracts expiring. Next to AJ Styles, Lynch is the biggest star that has been reported to be in contract negotiations.

WWE announced earlier today that Lynch will headline WrestleMania 35 in the main event match with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. The three Superstars will be on ESPN’s SportsCenter tomorrow morning at 7:45am ET to discuss the big match.

As noted, Lynch took to Twitter after the WrestleMania 35 announcement and thanked fans for helping to make it happen. She wrote, “I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer. It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN”