“King’s Court” Segment Announced For SmackDown LIVE, Jerry Lawler Comments

At next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE, which emanates from the hometown of longtime WWE performer Jerry Lawler, “The King” will be dusting off an old classic.

Announced for next week’s show, which goes down live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, will be Lawler’s old live, in-ring talk show segment “King’s Court.”

“That’s right…The King’s Court returns this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE on USA Network,” wrote Lawler in a tweet (see below) promoting this coming Tuesday’s show.

Also confirmed for Tuesday’s show is a SmackDown Women’s Championship bout, with Alexa Bliss defending against former champion Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match.

Join us here on Tuesday, 1/17 for live play-by-play results coverage of SmackDown LIVE.