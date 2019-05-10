WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will be returning to Ghana, West Africa for the first time in 26 years. This will be for a four-day visit that runs from Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 2.

Kofi announced the tour with a press release on social media today. WWE confirmed the news on their website. The trip home, his first since 1993, will coincide with a celebratory “Year of Return” in the country this year. A WWE film crew will be filming the trip for a future documentary special. Kofi will visit his maternal and paternal hometowns, host a children’s rally, and a visit to the Ghanaian President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and a visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asante Monarch.

Kofi is scheduled to defend his title against Kevin Owens at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19. He commented in the post that included the press release, “Well it’s officially official. For the first time since 1993, I’m going back to my home country! Though it was 26 years ago, I still have so many vivid memories of my last visit to Ghana. I’m beyond excited to make many more in a few short weeks!”

Press Release

Below is the full press statement that was released:

Thursday, May 9, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES

KOFI KINGSTON’S HISTORIC VISIT TO GHANA

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Champion, Kofi “Kingston” Sarkodie-Mensah, is visiting his homeland.

The World Champion considers this “Year of Return” as a unique opportunity for him to make a historic visit to Ghana at the height of his wrestling career.

The four-day visit which starts from Thursday, 30th May, 2019 to Sunday, 2nd June, 2019, includes a courtesy call on the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Presidency. He will then be at the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to the Asante Monarch, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Other activities include a Children’s Rally, visits to Tourist Sites and places like the Lake Bosomtwe, the Christianborg (Osu) Castle, Bonwire and Ntonso, a visit to the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and visits to Ejisu and Atwima Techiman which are his paternal and maternal hometowns respectively. There will also be Media Engagements and In-Studio Interviews.

Accompanying Kofi are the WWE crew who are currently shooting a documentary on the World Champion.

They look forward to a warm reception, as well as the experience of the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality.

Media houses and other organisations can get in touch for further and more specific details.

Thank you!

The Planning Committee