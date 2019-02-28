Kofi Kingston Issues Statement On Being Pulled From WWE Fastlane By Vince McMahon

Kofi Kingston took to Twitter today to issue his first storyline comments since being removed from the WWE Fastlane main event.

As seen on this week’s SmackDown, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon pulled Kofi from the WWE Fastlane match with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, replacing him with the returning Kevin Owens. Kofi was given the main event push after a recent wave of momentum with the fans, and they were not happy when Vince announced the change.

Kofi said he needed to take a few days to process everything, but this hurt him. He also said this is the journey of the fans as well as his partners in The New Day, Big E and Xavier Woods, but he feels like the journey does not end here.

Kofi’s full statement can be seen below:

“I needed to take a couple days to process what has actually happened. Shock, sadness, emptiness, frustration, anger, confusion are but a few feelings on a roller coaster of emotions.

My entire career, has been a series of ups and downs, starts and stops. I really shouldn’t be surprised, but this one hurt. We came so close. And I say ‘we’ because this journey has been bigger than just me. It’s Woods’ journey, it’s E’s journey, it’s every one of you who has followed and supported my career for the past 11 years.

To have it all stripped away so suddenly is painful, to put it mildly. I appreciate you all more than you know and I thank you all for your love and support. Mark my words: We will be back. The journey does not end here.”