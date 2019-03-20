Kofi Kingston Speaks: Fighting The “Looks” Battle In WWE, Kofimania vs. The Yes Movement

Kofi Kingston recently spoke with sportBIBLE and said his looks & physique have meant that he was always in a battle for his spot in WWE. The interview was recorded before Kofi lost the Gauntlet Match on last night’s SmackDown.

“I was never going to be the one to get recognition because of my looks. There are guys who are way taller than me, weigh a lot more than me, are stronger than me, not faster than me but all other aspects people get recognised and looked at and opportunities based on how they look,” Kofi said. “I’ve been fighting that battle my entire lifetime. To get to WWE I was told I wasn’t big enough, I wasn’t strong enough and low and behold here I am, multiple time champion, hopefully soon we can say I’m WWE champion!”

Kofi also commented on the current “Kofimania” movement being similar to the “Yes Movement” that helped WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

“I think it is similar. It is awesome when the WWE Universe is dictating what happens on WWE television. Vince came on RAW and Smackdown a few months ago and said they were going to listen to the people, and that’s what the WWE Universe wants, to be listened to,” Kofi said. “When something like the ‘Yes Movement’ happens organically, it’s not written in the writers room, it’s not a story that people think about and it just happens, it’s an organic storyline. There’s definitely a lot of similarities where the universe has just hijacked the show. They made their voices and opinions very well known and I’m very appreciative of them.”