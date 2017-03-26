Kofi Kingston Talks Past Issues With Bullies, How He Dealt With Them

WWE Superstar and member of this year’s WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day — Kofi Kingston — was recently interviewed by the folks at Cyber Smile to promote next Sunday’s big pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

During the interview, the longtime WWE veteran spoke about his past issues with bullying and explains how he ultimately overcame the situation.

“I was bullied over several things when I was younger,” said Kingston. “I specifically remember being bullied over my name, to the point where I would go home upset my parents hadn’t named me ‘Joey.'”

Kingston continued, “I don’t know if I ‘overcame’ it. I just endured it until it stopped. It wasn’t until I was older that I realized and really appreciated how special it was to be unique.”

Check out the complete Kofi Kingston interview at CyberSmile.com.