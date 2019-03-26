Kofi Kingston Has Theory On WrestleMania 35 Ads For WWE Title Match

As noted, new promotional material for WrestleMania 35 is advertising Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

It’s believed that tonight’s SmackDown will include some kind of angle for Kofi to get another chance at the title shot from Bryan, just one week after he was “screwed again” by Vince McMahon. Kofi took to Twitter today and responded to the new advertisements, saying this could just be more tricks from the WWE Chairman.

Kofi wrote, “Last week the gauntlet match was also advertised to kick off the show. It did not. Vince has been messing with us for a while now. Wouldn’t be surprised if this was just more of the same.”

Below is Kofi’s tweet along with the graphic on Kofi vs. Bryan at WrestleMania 35: