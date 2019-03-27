Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods On The Big WrestleMania 35 Match, More On The New Day

– Above is behind-the-scenes video from Kofi Kingston’s WrestleMania 35 photoshoot, which was done backstage at last night’s SmackDown. As noted, Big E and Xavier Woods won a Tag Team Gauntlet Match on SmackDown to earn Kofi the WrestleMania match against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, as ordered by Vince McMahon.

– Going into this week’s SmackDown, there was just one time in WWE history where a tag team eliminated 4 other tag teams in a row during a Tag Team Gauntlet Match, and that was The Bar during a 2017 Gauntlet on RAW, according to the WWE Stats page. Woods and Big E defeated 5 teams during the Gauntlet on SmackDown last night – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sheamus, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Rowan. This could be disputed as The Usos forfeited their part of the Gauntlet as a show of respect to The New Day, but it was still a win.

– The New Day took to Twitter after SmackDown to continue celebrating the big win and the WrestleMania opportunity for Kofi. You can see the posts from Kofi and Woods below.

Kofi wrote, “So many emotions flowing right now. I cannot even begin to describe how proud i am of Woods and E for their performances tonight. It’s truly humbling to have two people in my corner that would voluntarily sacrifice their health, their livelihood and themselves for me. It’s overwhelming. I’m so grateful and fortunate to be able to call them my brothers… WE’RE GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA!!!”

Woods recalled a quote he previously made on Kofi becoming champion during an interview. He added, “I have been saying this for years. And it’s finally about to come true. Tonight was a night I will never forget and I’m proud to say that @TrueKofi is going to #Wrestlemania and will become @wwe champion! #KofiMania”