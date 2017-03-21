Konnan Not A Fan Of TNA/AAA Partnership, Says He Will Not Work With AAA

Apparently isn’t thrilled with the new partnership between Impact Wrestling and Mexico’s AAA promotion.

The Mexican wrestling legend and former WCW/TNA star was asked via social media recently for his thoughts about the new working relationship established between the two pro wrestling promotions and didn’t seem to be a big fan.

“No,” responded Konnan, when asked if he “was ok” with the partnership.”But I have nothing to do with their business and I will not work for, or with, AAA.”

Impact Wrestling and AAA publicly announced a formal working partnership over the weekend. For more details, click here.

