Konnan Not A Fan Of TNA/AAA Partnership, Says He Will Not Work With AAA

Apparently Konnan isn’t thrilled with the new partnership between Impact Wrestling and Mexico’s AAA promotion.

The Mexican wrestling legend and former WCW/TNA star was asked via social media recently for his thoughts about the new working relationship established between the two pro wrestling promotions and didn’t seem to be a big fan.

“No,” responded Konnan, when asked if he “was ok” with the partnership.”But I have nothing to do with their business and I will not work for, or with, AAA.”

Impact Wrestling and AAA publicly announced a formal working partnership over the weekend. For more details, click here.

