Kurt Angle Books New Match For WWE Extreme Rules

By
Scott Lazara
-

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has confirmed Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns in singles action for WWE Extreme Rules.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the July 15th Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh:

WWE Title Match
Rusev vs. AJ Styles

30-Minute Iron Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

RAW Women’s Title Match
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley