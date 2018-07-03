Kurt Angle Books New Match For WWE Extreme Rules

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has confirmed Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns in singles action for WWE Extreme Rules.
Below is the updated confirmed card for the July 15th Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh:
WWE Title Match
Rusev vs. AJ Styles
30-Minute Iron Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
RAW Women’s Title Match
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper
Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley