WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Instagram to offer John Cena belated birthday wishes. Cena turned 42 on April 23rd.

Angle praised Cena for his longevity in WWE and his ability to remain on the top of the card for as consistently long as has done. Something that Kurt himself, Steve Austin and The Rock did not accomplish.

Angle wrote that “17 years ago, I recall when a young John Cena took WWE by storm. Even then, John pushed me to my limit. I absolutely Loved stepping into the ring with him. John has been able to stay healthy (for the most part) and dominate WWE for 17 years, which is unheard of, and nearly impossible. For that reason, He will go down in history as the most consistent, and the Greatest WWE Superstar of all-time. Happy belated birthday, John. You earned my respect the first time we locked horns.”

John Cena famously made his WWE television debut against Kurt Angle on Smackdown in 2002. For current fans who wouldn’t have seen this Cena looks almost unrecognisable. You can check out some scenes from that match via the YouTube video below:

