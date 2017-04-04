Kurt Angle Comments On Becoming New WWE RAW GM: “I’m Humbly Grateful”

After being “fired” as RAW General Manager by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon during the build-up to this past Sunday night’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley’s replacement was made official on Monday night by the WWE Chairman himself.

And no, it’s not Teddy Long! (….Stop Dancing!)

Vince McMahon announced on Monday night’s post-WrestleMania 33 episode of RAW that new WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle will be serving as the General Manager of the WWE RAW brand going forward.

After making his debut as the new RAW GM last night (see above), Angle took to social media to comment on being named the new General Manager of WWE’s red brand.

“Last night on Raw, I finally returned to the WWE, as the GM,” wrote the WWE Hall Of Famer and new RAW GM via his official Twitter page on Tuesday afternoon. “What a moment!”

Angle continued, “Thank you, WWE Universe! I’m humbly grateful.”