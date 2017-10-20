Kurt Angle Comments On Wrestling At WWE TLC, Drew McIntyre Promo On Adam Cole, WWE Stock

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be the special guest referee for Adam Cole vs. WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at the non-televised November 17th NXT live event from San Antonio, just one night before the “Takeover: WarGames” event in Houston. In the video below, McIntyre says he’s been involved in big matches over the past few years across the world and there was one name that people wanted to see him face but it never worked out, until now.

McIntyre says Cole debuted in NXT at his expense by jumping him from behind. Drew then warns the NXT roster that if they’re not here to make a name or go after the title, they’re not wanted in NXT. Drew says the match will happen for the first time and Cole’s receipt is coming. He ends the promo by saying WWE Survivor Series weekend belongs to NXT.

– WWE stock was flat today, closing at $22.62 per share. Today’s high was $22.89 and the low was $22.57.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will return to the ring at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view as he replaces Roman Reigns in the big 3-on-5 Handicap Tables, Ladders & Chairs main event due to Reigns suffering from an illness. It will now be Angle teaming with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to face Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. The RAW General Manager posted the following on his big WWE ring return: