Kurt Angle Expected For Post-WrestleMania Edition Of RAW & SmackDown

Kurt Angle has two television dates with WWE following what will be a memorable weekend for the former Olympic gold medalist during WrestleMania 33 weekend this year.

As previously reported, Angle is expected for the April 3rd edition of RAW in Orlando, Florida. In an update from PWInsider.com, the soon-to-be WWE Hall Of Famer is also likely for the SmackDown LIVE show scheduled for April 4th. Both shows will be the post-WrestleMania shows for each brand.

Angle is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during this year’s ceremony, which takes place live from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 31st.