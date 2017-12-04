Kurt Angle In Tonight’s RAW Opening Segment (Video), The Miztourage Note

By
Scott Lazara
-

Above is video of Mike Rome announcing that WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title on tonight’s RAW from Los Angeles. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will kick off tonight’s RAW by revealing the next challenger for Reigns.

As noted, tonight’s show will feature Paige vs. Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar with the titles on the line and a Fatal 4 Way with WWE 205 Live Superstars.

On a related note, it sounds like Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel will be in action tonight as they tweeted the following: