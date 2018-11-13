Kurt Angle On Jason Jordan’s WWE Return, The Edgeheads Reunite, The Marine 6, John Cena – Bumblebee

– WWE Studios’ “The Marine 6: Close Quarters” with The Miz, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is now available on Blu-ray and Digital platforms. Above is a new trailer for the film.

– The Edgeheads, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, reunited for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings in Kansas City. They faced Apollo Crews and Tyler Breeze in a match that will air on this week’s episode. Dana Brooke vs. Alicia Fox was also taped.

– Seen below, John Cena has revealed the poster for the “Bumblebee” Transformers-spinoff movie that hits theaters on Friday, December 21. Cena stars as Burns, a Sector 7 agent.

The poster for @BumblebeeMovie is here… which means we’re getting close to everyone being able to enjoy it!!! I cannot wait for you all to see it in theaters this Christmas. #BumblebeeMovie pic.twitter.com/lTmmlVUhjE — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 12, 2018

– We noted on Monday how a very optimistic Jason Jordan indicated he was making progress towards his ring return. Jordan has been out of action for months with a neck injury, which was discovered to be much worse than originally expected. It looks like Jordan was backstage for this week’s RAW in Kansas City as his “dad” Kurt Angle wrote on Instagram about his return. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote the following: