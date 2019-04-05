WrestleMania 35 will be taking place this Sunday from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Kurt Angle will be taking part in a retirement bout when he faces Baron Corbin. This match has been baffling fans from the outset and many were asking why former WWE Champion John Cena was not being considered for the match. Angle recently spoke to the Gorilla Position podcast to promote this Sunday’s match, and he made some interesting claims about Cena.

“Yeah, I was hoping it was going to be John but it didn’t happen,” Angle claimed. “I’m sure that he has another match in mind, but I wanted him to end my career just like when he started, I started his career. It was a good little storyline but unfortunately it’s not going to work out. But I love John, and I know he will have a WrestleMania match. I’m not sure if they announced it yet, but I’m almost positive he’s going to be there.”

There is still a chance that Cena and Angle happens on Sunday. Whilst the reported match between Angle and Corbin will most likely be going ahead there is an opportunity for the ‘Cenation’ leader to appear. Whether Cena helps Angle or faces him in a match remains to be seen.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription