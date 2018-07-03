Kurt Angle Makes Stipulation For WWE Extreme Rules Match

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced an Extreme Rules stipulation for Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As noted, WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey will be watching the match from ringside. The storyline is that Rousey is buying a ringside ticket for the match because she’s still able to attend the show despite her 30-day suspension from RAW.

In other Extreme Rules news, Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match is expected to be confirmed on next Monday’s show.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the July 15th Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh:

WWE Title Match

Rusev vs. AJ Styles

30-Minute Iron Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

Extreme Rules Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey will be watching from the front row.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley