WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is currently signed to a new five-year deal with WWE.

Angle confirmed the new contract in his recent Wrestling INC interview with Andy Malnoske, which aired on the WINCLY Podcast. You can can hear the interview below or on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and TuneIn.

Angle last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 35, the Farewell Match loss to Baron Corbin. Angle said he plans on doing some part-time work for the company under the new deal, and he will work as a Producer.

“I signed a five-year deal with WWE,” Angle said. “I’m going to do some part-time – if they need me in front of the TV, maybe managerial, where I would be managing some wrestlers. But the most important thing is I’m going to be a producer. I’m going to help the wrestlers with their technique. I’m going to help them structure their matches. It’s something I’m very good at. I thought I’d be able to contributor the company [in that role].”

As we’ve noted, Angle was pulled from the upcoming Starrcast II convention due to the new deal with WWE.