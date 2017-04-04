Kurt Angle On His New WWE RAW Job, RAW Social Media Score, The Rock

– Below is the latest “Rock Reacts” video with The Rock reacting to his first leading role in “The Scorpion King” 15 years after it was released:

– Monday’s post-WrestleMania 33 WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 285,000 interactions with 57,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 119,000 Twitter interactions with 27,000 unique authors. RAW also had 573,000 Facebook interactions with 355,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 306,000 interactions with 199,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle tweeted the following on his new RAW General Manager gig, which was announced by Vince McMahon on last night’s post-WrestleMania 33 show.