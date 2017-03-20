Kurt Angle On Seeing Vince For First Time In 11 Years, Possibly Wrestling Again

Soon-to-be WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with The Sporting News for an interview to promote his upcoming honor during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Below are some of the highlights.

On recently meeting with Vince McMahon for the first time in over a decade: “We met and the first thing he did was embrace me. He hugged me like I was his son. It got really emotional. We didn’t leave on the best terms. It wasn’t bad terms, but there were some angry remarks, especially from my side and Vince was frustrated with me, with everything going on at that point in time.

“To be able to come back and Vince say just let it go, let everything in the past go. We’re here now, there’s nothing you need to worry about that occurred in the past. Just worry about right now and the future. We have some wonderful plans for you in the future.”

On if he has spoken with WWE about the possibility of stepping into the ring again: “We haven’t talked about it but, I’m sure, in the back of their minds they’re thinking we’re going to release Kurt Angle on some of these talents in the future. It’s not guaranteed and I have not talked to them about it at all. Seeing people like Sting and Goldberg come back to do some programs, it’s promising that Kurt Angle will get a shot.”

Check out the complete Kurt Angle interview at SportingNews.com.