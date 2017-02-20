Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Would Like To Induct Him Into WWE Hall Of Fame

As this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony draws closer, Kurt Angle continues to make the media rounds to spread the word about his upcoming induction. One of those stops took place this past week, as the former Olympic gold medalist spoke with Forbes.com about the honor.

Regarding who he would like to induct him during the ceremony held as part of WrestleMania 33 weekend, Angle mentioned “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, John Cena, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar as four Superstars he would like to induct him.

Also during the interview, Angle spoke about John Cena’s legacy.

“He has been the staple of sports entertainment for the last 11 years,” said Angle. “The incredible thing about John, John has never been known, personally for all of us, as a fighter. He’s not a guy who’s going to to throw fists and mix it up. But what he has been able to endure for 12, 13 years. Nobody has ever done that. John Cena is the man. I don’t know anybody else who has gone 13 years on top…I’m not going to say he’s was greatest athlete in WWE history, but he will go down as the greatest of all time in WWE history.”

